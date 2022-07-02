Macross is Finally Coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

Two major series in the Macross franchise are finally coming to Blu-ray and home media in the United States for the first time in the franchise's history! Although the Macross franchise is one of the most notable science fiction franchises of all time, it's been a strange journey getting releases outside of Japan due to how many licensing tangles it has been wrapped up. Recent years have seen some of the series in the franchise finally getting an official Blu-ray release, and now two more anime are getting official high quality, English language debuts of their own.

Bigwest and Nozomi Entertainment took the stage during Anime Expo to announced that they are now teaming up on official Blu-ray releases for Macross Frontier and Macross Delta. These will be full Blu-ray releases for both series, but details about what's included in each set and when fans can expect to see these new releases hit shelves in the United States are still being kept under wraps at the time of this writing. It's still exciting news for many fans waiting for these series, and you can check out the official announcement below:

The long wait is finally over!



Right Stuf Anime and Nozomi Entertainment will be collaborating with @MACROSS_BIGWEST to release both Macross Frontier and Macross Delta on Blu-ray in the US!



More details to come! pic.twitter.com/P9uJCodXny — Nozomi Entertainment (@NozomiEnt) July 1, 2022

As for one to expect from the sequel entry to the original Super Dimension Fortress Macross series, Nozomi Entertainment describes Macross Frontier as such, "Many years ago, the Earth was caught up in an intergalactic war. Humanity, having experienced the threat of annihilation, set out towards all corners of the galaxy in hopes of securing their future. It is now A.D. 2059. On board the Super Long-Range Emigration Fleet Macross Frontier, Ranka Lee is looking forward to an upcoming concert by superstar singer Sheryl Nome, who is visiting from the Macross Galaxy Fleet.

Ranka dreams of becoming an idol singer herself one day, and on her way to the concert she bumps into Alto Saotome, a young man training to become a Variable Fighter pilot. When the concert venue is attacked by a mysterious alien species known only as the Vajra, emotions run high and a complicated relationship begins to form between the three. What is the shocking secret behind Ranka's song? More importantly, will humanity survive long enough to find out?"

