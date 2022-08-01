Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000

Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.

Yes, you read that right. Made in Abyss has signed off on life-sized statues of its characters, and Nanachi is the first to get their own replica that will set fans back thousands of dollars.

(Photo: F:NEX)

According to F:NEX, the collectible company is taking pre-orders for the Nanachi figure until the end of October. The 1:1 scale statue stands at just over five-feet tall, and it will be made from PVC and FRP. Currently, the item is expected to cost fans $3,573 USD before taxes and shipping. But once you factor all those fees in, fans will be paying well over $4000 out of pocket.

However, if you are a big fan of Made in Abyss, this statue might be a must have. Nanachi is a truly adorable character, and their role in season two has met nothing but praise as of yet. If you are not caught up on the heroine or the show overall, HIDIVE is streaming all of Made in Abyss right now, so you can check out its series synopsis below:

"In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss, filled with monstrous creatures and lost relics. Those who delve into its depths are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider, and when she meets a strange robot while exploring the Abyss, she is one perilous step closer to achieving her goal!"

What do you think of this pricey collectible? Would you ever consider saving up for a life-size anime figure? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN