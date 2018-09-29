‘Made in Abyss’ Reveals First English Trailer

Made in Abyss was one of the major cult anime releases of 2017, and soon it will find another audience of fans with the upcoming release of its English dub from Sentai Filmworks.

After the series’ rights were picked up by Sentai Filmworks, work on the English dub kicked in pretty quickly and now fans can see the results of that labor in the first trailer for the well made dub.

One way to get your hands on the English dub is with the Made in Abyss premium box set home video release. Releasing October 23 with dual audio, the limited edition box set includes the series, a map of the Abyss, special phone charms and lanyards, and the special features for the release include several “making of” featurettes. The set will run you $129.99 USD and can find out more about the release here.

The English dub cast for the series includes Luci Christian as Reg, Brittany Lauda as Riko, Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi, Monica Rial as Mitty, Shannon Emerick as Nat, Terri Doty as Shiggy, Daniel Regojo as Jiruo, Kalin Coats as Kiyui, John Swasey as Habolg, Christine Auten as Ozen, Kelley Peters as Marulk, Shelley Calene-Black as Lyza, and David Harbold as Bondrewd.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service.

It will soon be receiving two compilation film releases in Japan, early next year, that retell the events of the series’ first season. There is also a second season of the series confirmed to be in the works, though no new information about that project has been revealed since its announcement.

The series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg who decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her while bearing the knowledge that she will most likely never return.