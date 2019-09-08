Magia Record: Madoka Magica Gaiden Anime Drops First Trailer, Poster

Magia Record new anime PV. Airs January 2020 pic.twitter.com/hsyZxjcNKa — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) September 8, 2019

It has been more than eight years since fans met the world of Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The critically beloved series made its TV debut in 2011 to universal praise, and fans have been asking for more ever since. Now, it seems the team at Studio Shaft is here to deliver on the goods.

After all, a trailer has gone live for the next Madoka Magica anime, and it looks impressive to say the least.

As you can see above, the first clip of Madoka Magica Gaiden: Magia Record has been released. The colorful reel follows a slew of all-new characters as they are taken on a dark journey. And of course, this would not be Madoka Magica without a bit of interference from Kyubey like before.

For those unaware of this new series, Magia Record was created several years back as a mobile game set in the Madoka Magica universe. The story follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki who agrees to become a magical girl in order to cure her younger sister’s illness. When the young girl went missing, Iroha headed to Kamihama City to find her sister, and that is where she meets Kyubey.

The game also follows some familiar faces such as Madoka Kaname. The heroine was the lead of Madoka Magica, and this new series sees the girl arrive in Kamihama City after her partner Homura Akemi suddenly disappears. These characters, along with a few others, unite to uncover a larger mystery that has taken over the city after Kyubey arrived.

A poster was also shared for the anime which fans can see above. Clearly, Magia Record will be just as dark as its predecessor, and fans are eager to see what the anime has in store. The show is slated to debut in January 2020, so fans can look forward to the series’ return then.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.