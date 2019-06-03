Magic: The Gathering Fans Are Excited For Netflix’s Groundbreaking Anime Adaptation

Anime

For decades now, Magic: The Gathering has been a go-to part of everyday life for fans. The trading card game has a loyal fanbase who revels in its massive lore year after year… and it seems that story is about to pop off from print. It turns out Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are working on an anime based on the game, and fans are letting their thoughts on the project be heard.

And as it turns out, fans are rather excited to see what this Magic: The Gathering series will hold.

For those unaware, Netflix hit up fans with a big announcement this morning about Magic: The Gathering. The streaming site informed the world it is working on an animated series based on the game, and it will feature some recognizable faces. After all, the anime is said to focus on the Planeswalkers who Netflix describes as “Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.”

As you can see in the slides below, fans are excited to see what this adaptation will offer. While some are confused by this seemingly obscure choice, Magic: The Gathering is a popular title which grows each year. In the same way Dungeons & Dragons has expanded its popularity in recent years, Magic: The Gathering has gone the same direction, and Netflix has tapped some big talent to help oversee their ambitious adaptation.

For one, Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame will guide the series as executive producers. They will be joined by Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss while Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon, and Dave Newberg act as producers. Writers Isaac Krauss and Jose Molina will pen the show’s script, so there’s a stacked cast poised to bring Magic: The Gathering home if Netflix is willing to put in its best work.

So far, no release date has been given for Netflix’s Magic the Gathering series, but fans will want to keep a close eye out for announcements as the years goes on.

So, are you excited about this upcoming series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

