Magic: The Gathering to Bring Hit Manga Stateside With a Very Special Card

Magic: The Gathering remains one of the biggest card games in the world today. While an anime adaptation for the popular game has yet to materialize, this hasn’t stopped the card-slinging activity from bringing some major anime faces to its universe. In recent years, Magic: The Gathering has crossed over with the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Hatsune Miku, and even Junji Ito. In a surprise reveal, not only is Magic coming to North America with a manga that highlights the game in an anime world but it is coming with a big incentive for Gathering players that make up the platform which first landed in 1993.

When it comes to Magic: The Gathering, the card game might not have released an anime series as of yet but there is one in development. Netflix revealed last month that the streaming service was teaming up with Wizards of the Coast on an original anime series set in the “Gathering Universe.” In a joint statement, the companies confirmed that the Russo Borthers might have departed the project but the anime was happening.

“While the Russo Brothers are no longer part of the animated series, their passion for the game combined with their early creative perspective and input helped us to shape the project to a place where we believe fans of the game and those new to the ‘Gathering Universe’ will enjoy the series and discover what millions of fans around the globe have known for the past 25 years.”

Magic: The Gathering – Destroy All Humans

In a new social media post, Viz Media confirmed that “Destroy All Humans. They Can’t Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga” would arrive this fall. Along with the North American release of the manga by creators Katsura Ise and Takuma Yakota, this upcoming manga will include an exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card to use in any Magic exhibition. If this is your first time hearing of this series, Viz has a description for this series that has one of the wildest titles we’ve heard in recent memory.

“It’s the nineties at Tokiwaga Middle School. And for gamers like Hajime Kano, the release of Magic: The Gathering means nothing will ever be the same again! In everything he does, it seems like geeky Tokiwagi Middle School student Hajime Kano comes in second place behind popular honor student Emi Sawatari. But when Hajime takes a trip to a new game store he’s been hearing about, their rivalry takes an unexpected turn. Welcome to the early years of Magic: The Gathering, when a trading card game shaped a generation forever!”

Announcement: Attention Magic: The Gathering fans! The original Japanese manga, "Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga," with story by Katsura Ise, and art by Takuma Yakota, releases Fall 2024. Includes an exclusive card! pic.twitter.com/IVpEbr12ID — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 3, 2024

Magic: The Gathering’s Manga History

Destroy All Humans is far from the only manga that explores the Magic: The Gathering Universe. The card game has released several manga stories in the past that will either document the lives of players or venture within the fictional, supernatural universe to highlight events that had taken place. The manga series include The Purifying Fire, Magic – Urza & Mishra, War of The Spark, Rivals of Ixalan, Throne of Eldraine, and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty to name a few.

There has yet to be word on whether Destroy All Humans will receive its own anime adaptation as of the writing of this article but there is always hope. Considering Netflix and Wizards of the Coast’s plans, it’s possible that some of these Magic manga series will get the chance to hit the small screen.

Want to stay up to date on Magic: The Gathering and how it continues to cross over into the anime world?