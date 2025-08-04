Shonen Jump’s Next Big Anime Is Revealed (And It’s One of Their Best)

It is finally happening, the long-awaited anime announcement for Akane-banashi, Weekly Shonen Jump’s best-kept secret, and it will be coming much sooner than anyone expected. Furthermore, it looks even better than one could hope for, and fans know how difficult adapting the intense and passionate art work into anime form is, but it seems the staff is going to knock it out of the park and deliver an incredible anime that will hopefully take the incredible series to new heights and give it all the much-deserved attention that has overlooked it thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a Jump Press event, it was confirmed that the manga by Yūki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue will be receiving an anime produced by TV Asahi and animated by Studio ZEXCS. The anime is scheduled to premiere in 2026, and a teaser trailer as well as a key visual have been unveiled. Furthermore, the project will make an appearance at Anime NYC 2025, where SHUEISHA editor Seisuke Araki and TV Asahi producer Kazuki Endo will be in attendance and fans will get an inside look into the anime and its production. If fans aren’t convinced by the upcoming anime, both creators gave their stamp of approval and are thoroughly impressed with the vigour of the cast and staff in bringing the anime to life. The stage is set, and Akane-banashi’s release next year will be something to witness.

Akane-banashi’s Anime Looks Spectacular

Play video

Director Ayumu Watanabe (Witch Hat Atelier, Summertime Rendering) leads the project, with Yu Harima serving as assistant director. Kii Tanaka (Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) handles character design and serves as chief animation director. Series composition is by Michihiro Tsuchiya (Bakuman, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood), with music composed by Akio Izutsu. Rakugo supervision is provided by Kikuhiko Hayashiya, who also works on the manga. The staff are all excited about the project, as per their comments, and will blend “the profound world of rakugo with expressive animation” as per the assistant director, Yu Harima. With a seasoned staff who are nothing but passionate, the original work’s intensity and drama will be conveyed, and the art of rakugo depicted in a beautiful way.

As of now, only three voice actors have been confirmed. As listed below, the confirmed cast so far for Akane-banashi’s anime are the following:

Anna Nagase (Suicide Squad Isekai, Blue Box) will play the star and protagonist, Akane Osaki. Takuya Eguchi (Haikyuu!!, Spy x Family) will voice Karashi Nerimaya, the genius performer who won the Karaku Cup twice consecutively. Rie Takahashi (Re:Zero, Oshi no Ko) will voice Hikaru Koragi. More cast members will be announced at a later time, but the main characters will be voiced by strong and experienced actors behind some of our most beloved characters.

The anime is described as such: Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin’uchi (master rank).

Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin’uchi herself, pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!

Akane-banashi Will Take Over In 2026

The character designs look gorgeous, the visuals are beautiful, and the voice acting sounds amazing as well. Furthermore, the anime receiving so much information upon announcement can only mean the production is going smoothly, which is great news for the quality of the end result. 2026 will be an exciting time as Frieren, Mushoku Tensei, and Witch Hat Atelier, Akane-banashi joins the fray of a very stacked year, and it might prove to be one of next year’s best if all goes well.