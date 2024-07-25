Is Kagurabachi Developing an Anime? Breaking Down the TV Rumors

There is no point in denying the popularity of Kagurabachi. Created in September 2023, the manga has yet to hit its first anniversary but is topping the charts at Shueisha. The action manga is on a high, and of course, there are plenty of fans pleading for an anime. Rumors are constantly flying about such a project, but it is worth warning netizens to be too hasty.

For those who follow Kagurabachi, you will know that anime rumors have been buzzing for months. It is rare that a manga manages to go viral before it launches, but Takeru Hokazono managed the feat with this series. Once Kagurabachi launched, fans began asking for an anime just a few chapters in, and those rumors recently surged thanks to some legal documents.

The whole thing surfaced as trademark filings for Kagurabachi surfaced in Japan. The documents, which were submitted in December 2023, are pretty comprehensive. Shueisha has filed to trademark Kagurabachi under a number of categories, and one of them is animation. For anime projects, this trademark is vital for rights’ holders, so Kagurabachi fans have taken this work as a good sign.

However, there is something important to note about this trademark filing. Shueisha is no stranger to this application as it has done it for countless series. From Ruri Dragon to Akane-banashi, several recent hits have earned such a filing from Shueisha. However, they have yet to receive an anime. All this filing does is give Shueisha security in trademarking Kagurabachi for an anime; It does not necessarily mean a project is in production.

Still, a step forward is progress none the less. Kagurabachi is just a few arcs in at this point, and to remind the world at large, it has not even been in print for a year. Shueisha has touted the series’ reputation quite often since its launch, so really, the future of Kagurabachi is bright. The question of an anime isn’t so much will it happen but when will it happen. Shueisha’s trademark is a step towards that future, but we still have a ways to go before Hokazono has enough content banked to satisfy an anime committee.

Want to check out Kagurabachi? No sweat. You can check out the hit series on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Kagurabachi, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

What do you think about Kagurabachi's anime chances? Should the Shonen Jump series be adapted?