One of Isekai’s Biggest Hidden Gems Is Finally Returning for Season 2

Isekai anime are some of the biggest releases of any given season, and now one of the bets hidden gems of the genre is coming back for Season 2. Isekai anime are one of the bigger genres that fans will see in a year as there seem to be more of them released every season. It’s led to all kinds of subgenres even within the wider fantasy subgenre itself, and the best of the best have risen to the top in the years since. But because there are so many, some of the great ones have been largely ignored for one reason or another.

Farming Life in Another World is one such Isekai anime series as it takes place within the growing farming simulator type of Isekai world. It’s a slice of life series with a massive cast, and the first season quietly came and went a few years ago without any word of a potential continuation. Thankfully, that’s all in the past as Farming Life in Another World has confirmed that a second season is now in the works for a release next year. You can check out the special announcement trailer and poster for the new episodes below.

What to Know for Farming Life in Another World Season 2

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 will be releasing sometime in 2026, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of the time of this initial announcement. What has been confirmed, however, is that the new season will feature a returning voice cast including the likes of Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio, Shino Shimoji as Lu, Aya Suzaki as Tia, Lynn as Lea, Miyu Tomita as Flora, Yukiyo Fujii as Anne, Machico as Sena, Natsumi Hioka as Lastismoon and more. There have been a few changes behind the scenes too.

Taking on Kinosuke Naito and Yasumo’s original novels of the same name, Ryoichi Kuraya will be returning to direct Farming Life in Another World Season 2 for Zero-G, but will also be replacing Toko Machida when it comes to writing the scripts. Yoshiko Saito will be returning to provide the character designs, Pony Canyon will handle production for the series, and Yasuharu Takanashi and Johannes Nilsson will be returning to compose the music for the new season as well. So while there have been some slight shake ups, much of the crew behind that first season are returning for the new episodes.

How to Watch Farming Life in Another World

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 has yet to confirm its potential international streaming plans, but that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime. If you have yet to see this hidden gem for yourself and are looking for another cozy watch, you can actually find the first season streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. Streaming with both Japanese and English language audio, they tease what to expect from the anime as such:

“Life cut short by illness at just 39 years old, Machio Hiraku knows not to take simple blessings for granted. When a godlike figure gives him a chance to live again, Hiraku has only the simplest of wishes for his new life: to be healthy, to live peacefully, and to spend his days on an idyllic farm. Fresh air, sunshine, honest work, and good company combine to form the peaceful existence Hiraku has always dreamed of.”