Jump Force Is Being Delisted Today

In case you somehow missed it, Bandai Namco announced late last year that the manga/anime fighting video game Jump Force would be delisted from digital storefronts and ultimately shut down service this year. More specifically, Jump Force is officially being delisted today, February 7th. In just a couple of hours from now, it will no longer be possible to purchase Jump Force digitally, so this is your last chance to do that if that is a thing you would like to do.

Jump Force digital sales are set to end today at 8PM ET/5PM PT, though the announcement seems to indicate that exact times could vary slightly. Regardless, the digital versions of Jump Force for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC seem poised to disappear entirely today. If folks happen to purchase content before that point, however, it should remain available to them.

That is, it should remain available to them in full for a couple of months, anyway, before Bandai Namco shuts down the online servers late the night of August 24th. Offline content and online, non-ranked battles as well as DLC purchased before the delisting will still continue to be available after that, but logging into the multiplayer lobby, clan functions, leaderboards, the in-game store, and more will go away entirely at that point.

In general, this sort of speedy delisting is fairly common for licensed video games, and Jump Force draws its roster from a number of popular Shonen Jump franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball. It probably did not help that the critical reception to Jump Force was not great at release in 2019 with ComicBook.com giving the original Jump Force a 2 out of 5 in our review, referring to it as “an ambitious spectacle with very little substance,” and Jump Force Deluxe Edition an only slightly better 3 out of 5 the following year.

As noted above, Jump Force will be delisted from digital storefronts on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as of today, February 7th. Online servers for the title will then shut down on August 24th, but some features will remain accessible despite the server shutdown. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Jump Force right here.

