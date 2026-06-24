Netflix’s Coolest Anime Confirms Big Change for Season 2 With First Look Trailer

Netflix’s coolest anime is coming back for a new season of episodes next year, and is making some big changes that it’s showing off with a new trailer. Netflix has quite a lot of new anime to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year, but there are also some big new releases already slated for their debut in 2027 as well. That means the hits are already stacking up for the next year, and one Shonen Jump franchise is looking to take over once more with some big changes behind the scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sakamoto Days Season 2 is now in the works for a release in January next year, and the anime has undergone some big changes that you can already see in effect. With Daisuke Nakajima taking over as director for the new season from Masaki Watanabe (who is now serving as supervising director) seen in the first season, it’s clear that Sakamoto Days is going to hit a lot harder with Season 2. You can check it out in action below.

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Confirms 2027 Release With Netflix

Play video

Sakamoto Days Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and will making its worldwide debut with Netflix when it hits. Daisuke Nakajima will be directing the new season for TMS Entertainment, with Season 1 director Masaki Watanabe serving as supervising director. Taku Kishimoto returns from the first season to handle the scripts, Yo Moriyama returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. There have been some new additions to the cast for the coming arcs too.

Joining the voice cast returning from the first season are the likes of Kikunosuke Toya as Amane, Misa Watanabe as Etsuko Satoda, and Shinshu Fuji as Yotsumura. This first look at the second season and additional cast members confirms that the episodes will continue from where the first season left off, and adapt at least two more major arcs of Yuto Suzuki’s original manga with the JCC Infiltration and potentially even the Sakamoto’s Past arc with some of the key teases here.

What’s Next for Sakamoto Days?

Courtesy of Netflix

While Sakamoto Days Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut next year, Yuto Suzuki’s original manga release might not actually make it to that point. It’s been working its way through the final arc of the series for the last couple of years, and early rumors seem to point to the fact that the manga will be ending its run sometime later this Summer. That has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

Sakamoto Days didn’t have the most explosive anime adaptation debut when the first season hit, but it’s been clear since the second half of that first season that the team behind it all has been working hard to improve the slickness of its adaptation. Yuto Suzuki’s manga is held in high regard for just how cool its fights and set pieces look in action, and this trailer is a promising look into a bright future for the anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!