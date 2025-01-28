Mamoru Hosoda’s Summer Wars Gets An Exclusive 4K Steelbook Blu-ray

Summer Wars, director Mamoru Hosoda’s iconic 2009 sci-fi anime thriller, is now available in 4K UHD Blu-ray with a limited edition steelbook! The new 4K UHD steelbook is an Amazon Exclusive and includes interviews with the original cast, an interview with the director Mamoru Hosada, and the teasers and trailers for the film. The steelbook is currently up for pre-order on Amazon, where it is currently priced at $36.98 with a release date set for April 1, 2025. If you’re interested in Summer Wars, but maybe not the steelbook, you can find the standard versions here, where the blu-ray is currently going for $26.98. Additional details can be found below.

The plot synopsis reads as follows: “Kenji is a shy, part time moderator for OZ, the virtual reality world that powers everyday life, until pretty and popular Natsuki recruits him to be her fake boyfriend. While posing as an affluent suitor to Natsuki’s family, Kenji finds that a rogue A.I. program has stolen his online identity, and Kenji is accused of causing real-world catastrophes. As the destruction in OZ throws Natsuki’s family into disarray, Kenji must unite his newfound connections to overcome an impending cyber apocalypse.”

Summer Wars 4K Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive Steelbook (Limited Edition) See on Amazon

Legendary director Mamoru Hosoda has been a part of the anime-sphere for a long time, having directed 2000s Digimon Adventure: Our War Game!, and he even helped to animate Broly in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. When he was asked about Broly’s continual popularity and rebirth in the series, Hosada had this to say: “I first had drawn on Broly nearly 30 years ago, and to think he’s still around and still living, yeah, I’m rooting for him.”

So, what’s next for the legend? Hosoda has officially announced his next major movie project, in collaboration with Studio Chizu. Titled, Scarlet, this will be Hosoda’s first film since the release of Belle back in 2021, and apparently it will feature a story about a princess who “transcends time and space.” Japanese entertainment company Toho will be overseeing the film’s release in Japan when it comes to theaters next year, with Sony Pictures managing its international theatrical release. A planned launch in the United States will come some time next year as well, so luckily any American fans won’t be missing out for two long.

Studio Chizu has revealed the first look at Scarlet, which you can check out below.



