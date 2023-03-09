One-Punch Man Revisits a Major Villain After 5+ Years

It has been 2,057 days since One-Punch Man checked on its best anti-hero. In recent memory, the shonen manga has been busy with Saitama and Garou, but artist Yusuke Murata changed things up this year. At last, One-Punch Man is working on a new arc, and it has our bald hero facing off with a familiar hero. So of course, Speed-o-Sound Sonic had to see the fight for himself.

Yes, you did read that right. The One-Punch Man manga really did it. After more than five years, Sonic is back in the manga, and the villain is just as whacky as we all remember.

As you can see below, One-Punch Man fans were stunned to see Sonic return in this month's update, and he was back to his usual tricks. After learning about Saitama's battle with Tatsumaki, the Ninja Village alum could not help himself. We watched as Sonic rushed towards the battle before running into all kinds of delays. And naturally, the ninja justified his haste because the One-Punch Man character is hellbent on killing Saitama, his sworn nemesis.

After more than five years, it was good to see the One-Punch Man manga revisit Sonic, and we hope his comeback has only started. We have missed the hero, and given his fan-favorite status, we're not alone in this feeling. With the One-Punch Man anime working on season 3 behind the scenes, it will be a while before our heroes hit television. Right now, the closest we can get to Murata's manga is with the One-Punch Man x Overwatch collaboration going on. Right now, the hit game is offering character skins based on One-Punch Man, and the skins include everyone from Tatsumaki to Genos. And now, Overwatch and One-Punch Man fans are vying for a Sonic skin to join the project!

Currently, there is no telling where Sonic's arc will take him in the One-Punch Man manga, and his future in the anime is even more uncertain. Last year, the team behind the One-Punch Man anime confirmed season 3 is in the works, but we don't know who is overseeing production. For those needing to catch up with Saitama, One-Punch Man is streaming on everything from Hulu to Crunchyroll, so you have time to catch up on seasons one and two.

Can you believe it has been this long since Sonic appeared in One-Punch Man?