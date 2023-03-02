Overwatch 2 Reveals Third One-Punch Man Skin

Overwatch 2 revealed another of its upcoming One-Punch Man skins this week with Kiriko set to be the next hero that'll receive one. The Support character will take on the look of Tatsumaki, a hero from the One-Punch Man universe known both for her striking green hair and her hero aliases included the Tornado of Terror and the Terrible Tornado. The skin itself will be available in the store starting on March 7th and will be included in a bundle that includes some Terrible Tornado accessories beyond the skin. Other One-Punch Man skins from the collab will be available on the same day.

Our first look at the skin can be seen below courtesy of the Overwatch 2 Twitter account. It puts Kiriko in attire that's all black with her hair changed to match that of the One-Punch Man hero.

An Xbox Wire post accompanying the reveal shared more details on the skin. The only price point that we know of so far is that the skin will be available in a bundle that comes with a victory pose and a namecard and costs 2,100 Overwatch Coins. Prices for the skin as an individual item haven't been revealed yet, but we know it'll be a legendary skin, so expect to pay a premium price for it.

Those who want this skin and other cosmetics from the One-Punch Man collection will be able to get them starting on march 7th and will have from then until April 6th to buy whatever you want from the store. This skin follows the reveal of two others: one for Doom Fist that turns him into Saitama himself (ComicBook.com had the exclusive interview on the how and why regarding this skin and the overall collab) and another for Soldier 76 that turns the DPS hero into Mumen Rider.

That Mumen Rider skin is unique in the sense that you won't have to pay anything for it at all. Instead of being an in-store item, it'll be one that's available for free so long as players can complete the challenges they're tasked with.

Beyond this crossover, Blizzard said it's still getting an idea right now of how frequently these sorts of collabs should happen. One thing is for sure, however, and that's that Blizzard still wants to do collabs with its own games, so perhaps we'll see some Diablo 4 skins added to the game at some point around its release.