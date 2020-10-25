New Publishing Report Shows Manga's Growth Year Over Year

✖

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a difficult year forbear. much of the world, and there are countless industries struggling under the pandemic. From film to dining, no part of the global economy has escaped the the grip of COVID-19. Still, some industries are faring better than others, and a new report suggests manga is helping boost sales for graphic novels in the United States.

The information comes courtesy of NPD Group, a research company that has been tracking sales of graphic novels this past year. Its most recent report says graphic novels are up this summer after sales topped four million between July and September 2020. This figure is up from the 2.8 million sold between April and June 2020.

And how does manga fit into this? Well, it has a large part. NPD says three-quarters of the growth is thanks to manga. The category has exploded since July, and is has grown in even larger ways. The company's report says manga has grown 25% year over year, and the sub-category has grown by 8% in the last five years.

This figure is compared to those posted by sub-categories like superhero comics. Those have declined by 11% year over year. However, superhero manga series like My Hero Academia are on the rise. The series ranks consistently on weekly sales charts for graphic novels in the United States. My Hero Academia sits alongside other top-sellers like Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stateside. So fans will want to keep up with their favorite manga (and its sales) as this year nears its close.

HT - GamesRadar