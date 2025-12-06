Marvel Announces Official Anime Crossover in 2026

In recent years, Disney has recognized the growing popularity of anime in more ways than one. Star Wars: Visions, for example, took the universe of the Jedi and the Sith, gathered some of the biggest anime studios in the world to weave brand new tales for the screen. As fans wait to see if Marvel will get the same treatment, the comic book publisher has announced that an official anime crossover not only is in the works, but it will be arriving sooner than many expect, with a 2026 release window.

Earlier this week, at the Tokyo Comic Con, it was announced that Marvel comics would be crossing over into the world of Silent Mobius with a brand new comic crossover. The project was announced by Silent Mobius creator Kia Asamiya, who shared new art that saw the cast of his franchise teaming up with the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Dr. Strange, Captain America, Iron Man, and more. While no specific release date for this new comic book crossover has been revealed, this news proves that Marvel is finding wild methods to cross into the worlds of manga and anime. Ironically enough, this is far from the first time that Asamiya has tried his hand at depicting Marvel superheroes.

The Silent Mobius creator previously had worked on comics such as Fantastic Four, Star Wars Tales, Ultimate X-Men, The Mighty Thor, and more. Perhaps most well-known, Asamiya teamed up with writer Chuck Austen on Uncanny X-Men, helping to depict Marvel’s merry mutants for quite a few issues in the early 2000s. While this run is typically surrounded by controversy thanks to some of the wild changes Austen made to the X-Men, it proved how Kia Asamiya’s style translated well to North American comics. You can check out the first look from Asamiya himself below.

Marvel’s Anime History

madhouse

Despite not creating an official anime series on the heels of Star Wars: Visions, Marvel has had a history with the medium in the past. Teaming up with Studio Madhouse, the likes of the X-Men, Wolverine, Blade, and Iron Man received their own anime series. On the manga front, Deadpool and Spider-Man have led the charge when it comes to creating stories that place the Marvel Universe into the manga medium. Deadpool: Samurai and Spider-Man: Fake Red are two prime examples of how the North American comic book publisher has crossed into this world.

On top of Marvel’s brief forays into the anime world, comic book readers have seen some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes meet up with beloved anime figures. The now legendary Marvel x Attack on Titan crossover might have only been one short story, but it showed the Avengers taking on Hajime Isayama’s titans. Even more recently, the comic book universe saw various Marvel heroes coming face-to-face with the likes of Ultraman and Godzilla, two Japanese icons.

What do you think of this Marvel crossover into the anime world arriving next year?