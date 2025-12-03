7 Essential Anime for Fans Of Marvel Comics

Comics are one of the oldest forms of modern entertainment, with a long history in furthering and pushing the boundaries of what makes a compelling storyline or character. The comic book community is as vast and diverse as it is interwoven by design, with characters and universes interacting and connecting in a way that brings fans together. There are plenty of things to discuss regarding comics, simply by the nature of different runs and authors offering new ways of looking at old concepts or arcs. In this way, comic culture is unique from most other mainstream media, though perhaps its closest comparison is manga or anime.

A lot of comic fans would disagree that the two have much in common besides a basis in visual storytelling and a lot of fight sequences; however, there’s really no denying that comics and manga intersect more often now in terms of their steadily growing presence in popular media. The Marvel Universe, in particular, holds a heavy sway on the ever-growing influx of comic fans thanks to the MCU taking over screens for the past decade. Similarly, we’ve seen popular anime such as Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man completely break the box office with new theatrical releases, taking Western audiences by surprise. If you’re a Marvel fan looking to branch over into anime, this list of several awesome series that might compare to the overall Marvel tone might just be for you.

7) Durarara!!

Durarara!! is one of those masterpieces of the past decade that isn’t often mentioned a lot in modern times, despite its heavy pull and influence during initial release. The show first aired back in 2010 and had two main seasons detailing the story’s central plot, along with a handful of OVA episodes thrown in. It was incredibly well-received for the time due to its large cast of diverse characters, interwoven narratives, and unique urban fantasy background that gave it a grounded sense of reality.

The story of Durarara!! follows a host of different characters within Tokyo, though the main character is undoubtedly Mikado, a high schooler who moves to the Ikebukuro district. There are a handful of different central plots running all at once, revolving around things such as gang violence and interactions, supernatural mysteries, and corrupt positions of power. All of these plots are brought together into an intriguing overarching story that is fast-paced, thrilling, and complex without lacking in character development.

6) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter has redefined what it means to accurately pull off trope subversion within anime. The popular version of the series is actually a 2011 reboot of the original anime series, which came out back in the 1990s; despite that, the remake is the one often regarded as a modern masterpiece for its unique concept, stellar pacing, and incredible character design and arcs. Hunter x Hunter manages to balance intense action sequences and training arcs with emotional moments that feel genuine and completely well-deserved.

The plot of Hunter x Hunter follows the journey of Gon Freecss, a young boy who decides to become a Hunter to locate his missing father whom he previously believed to be dead. Along the way, Gon makes a tight-knit group of friends with similar goals to himself, while facing off against numerous threats whose plots directly interfere with his own morals and accomplishments. At the end of the day, this anime pulls off an incredible depiction of the classic hero’s journey without feeling tired, dull, or repetitive in its telling.

5) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure remains one of the most iconic and polarizing anime series of all time, which managed to infiltrate the mainstream pipeline of the community. The show was first released in 2012 and has since come out with a total of five seasons that explore the manga’s first six arcs. A new season that adapts the manga’s “Steel Ball Run Arc” will be airing sometime in 2026, to the excitement of long-time fans who have been waiting for news on the series continuation.

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the show follows the general timeline of the Joestar family and their close associates as they face off against world-altering threats throughout different decades. Each part features a new JoJo who receives the mantle of their predecessor, along with new and recurring villains who manage to stand out as fun yet genuinely threatening. The general vibe of this show somehow merges typical anime dramatics with something close to early comic book humor and flair.

4) Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny is one of the few anime series that tackles the superhero genre directly, though its approach feels decidedly more critical than others. This series can be found on Netflix and was first released back in 2011, though it did have a second season that aired over a decade after the first season’s initial debut. The anime manages to hold up to modern standards in a lot of different ways, ranging from a distinct animation style to a strong character-driven plot that offers a close-up on the morality of heroes.

The general narrative of Tiger & Bunny is set in a world where heroes are celebrities, often used to endorse products and feature on reality television shows. Within this background, veteran hero Tiger pairs up with new hero Bunny as partners after their powers are shown to be a close match-up with each other. This unwanted partnership flavors their reactions as the two navigate the viral status heroes must manage along with genuine threats and mysteries that carry the overarching plot of the show. Fans of The Boys would highly enjoy this realistic take on the nature of heroism in the modern age.

3) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is often cited as one of the best anime series of the last couple of decades, with a reputation for having one of the strongest supernatural anime narratives in recent years. The anime first debuted back in 2016 and has a total of three seasons, ending with a total of 74 episodes. It’s got some of the most visually unique art and animation in comparison to other shonen of the time, which only lends to the well-choreographed fight sequences that flow naturally with the anime’s progression.

The plot of Mob Psycho 100 revolves around Mob, a young middle school student who hides the fact that he possesses incredibly strong psychic powers, until he’s recruited to work for an exorcism company that allows him to navigate his suppressed abilities. This series explores mature themes such as personal growth, the concept of belonging, self-acceptance, alienation, and societal pressure. While the anime certainly doesn’t lack in plot or action, it shines when it comes to character development, boasting some of the most fleshed-out character arcs in the anime medium.

2) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is probably the main series that fans or casual anime viewers think of when imagining a superhero anime. It’s easily one of the most popular, well-known titles within the subgenre, and has a massive fanbase that praises the show for its popularization of heroes in mainstream anime. The show was first released back in 2016 and will air its final episode in December 2025, to the bittersweet excitement of dedicated audiences. My Hero Academia is known for a large cast of interesting characters, intriguing power dynamics, and complex themes exploring the nature of heroism in society.

The general story of My Hero Academia starts with Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless young boy born into a society where everyone has superpowers, otherwise known as Quirks. His destiny changes when Izuku’s all-time favorite hero, All Might, passes his powerful Quirk down to Izuku, who must join U.A. Academy to train his new powers and become the strongest hero. This series navigates themes of determination, personal growth, good versus evil, and the nature of morality. If you love comics that feature huge rosters of characters that interact and grow together, My Hero Academia is a solid option to explore.

1) One Piece

One Piece has easily become one of the most critically acclaimed anime series of all time, earning its spot as a classic that other anime strive to reach. It’s often cited as part of Shonen Jump’s Big Three, including other influential series such as Naruto and Bleach. This anime series was initially released back in 1999, and currently has over 1100 episodes in total, with no plans of stopping anytime soon. The show is so popular that it had a Netflix live-action adaptation series that came out in 2023, along with an anime reboot that is currently in production.

The plot of One Piece follows the long adventure of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who devours a Devil Fruit and develops powers that inspire him to start his journey towards becoming the next Pirate King. Luffy traverses the ocean with his crew, dubbed the Straw Hat Pirates, in search of the infamous One Piece treasure that the former Pirate King hid away. There are plenty of side quests, character arcs and backstories, and interesting antagonists that challenge the crew on their mission. One Piece has pirates, found family, supernatural powers, and a lot of battle scenes that provide a little something for even the pickiest of fans.

Have you ever seen any of these anime series before?