Deadpool: Samurai Joins the MCU Multiverse With Season 2 Cliffhanger

Deadpool: Samurai is now back in action with Season 2 of the manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter has joined the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse with an army of villainous Deadpools. As Deadpool continues to take over the big screen from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine over the Summer, the Marvel anti-hero has made a return to manga for a new wave of chapters. Following the first run of Deadpool: Samurai a few years ago, the series made a surprising comeback. Originally hidden inside of a "new" romantic comedy series before Deadpool's bloody introduction, the new season is kicking things into high gear.

Deadpool: Samurai is now in the early stages of Season 2 as Deadpool has returned to Japan following the news of the death of one of his allies in the first season, Sakura Spider. He's been on a path of revenge to take out those connected with her killing, and was suddenly stopped in the previous chapter when the thugs he was fighting revealed they had access to special drugs that would give them the powers of other Marvel heroes. But as the fight continues, Deadpool now finds himself wrapped in a whole new multiversal conflict.

(Photo: A multiverse of Deadpools in Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 18 - Shueisha / Marvel / Viz Media)

What Happens In Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 18?

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 18 continues Deadpool's fight against the gang members who are now boosting themselves with powers from Hawkeye and Multiple Man. All the while, Deadpool's sad over the loss of potential for Sakura Spider as he mourns her death. Even going as far as cursing Marvel as he gives up and wants to die, Loki suddenly shows up to save him. Explaining that a variant of him had turned into Yggdrasil and now controls the multiverse (as seen during the events of Season 2 of Loki's Disney+ series), this version of Loki in the manga has come to recruit Deadpool for help as someone seeks to muck up the stability of the multiverse.

While Deadpool himself teases that fans won't see the true mastermind behind all of this until much later, the chapter itself begins to cut away to a group using the Infinity Stones as marbles. Noting that they wouldn't know any of this without a Tempad stolen from the Time Variance Authority, the mysterious speaker reveals himself as one Deadpool of many. Declaring that "Season 2's villains are Deadpools from across the multiverse," a room full of Deadpools is ready to stir up chaos.

Deadpools Across the Multiverse

The Deadpools revealed in the final page of Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 18 range from the hilarious to the recognizable. Along with a black and white version of Deadpool, there's one that looks like the Deadpool that had been experimented on in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (which had itself become a joke within the Deadpool movie canon), and there's a Deadpool that looks like the just killed off Sakura Spider. With the manga now tied in with the current canon of the MCU, it's going to open up the series to all sorts of potential jokes and more in the future.

Deadpool: Samurai being in the wider Marvel Cinematic Multiverse also means that any of the manga or anime references that the series makes will also be a part of the multiverse too. So fans are going to want to check out each new chapter of the series as they release with Viz Media's Viz Manga service. As this Marvel manga expands more with Deadpool's role in it all, this will be the next step in the story after the chaotic group of Deadpools seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.