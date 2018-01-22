Marvel’s ‘Future Avengers’ Announces Season 2

Marvel’s The Avengers are one of the most popular franchises in the world, so it was only a matter of time before they were put into the world of anime. This happened last year, when Marvel’s Future Avengers premiered its first season.

For fans of the first season, luckily the series proved to be popular enough to net a second season of the series.

Dlife, the satellite broadcast channel which aired the first season, announced that there will be a season 2 of Future Avengers. Premiering this Summer, the second season includes the returning voice cast of Eiji Hanawa as Iron Man, Kazuhiro Nakaya as Captain America, Yasuyuki Kase as Thor, Kenichirou Matsuda as The Hulk, Kaori Mizuhashi as The Wasp, Aki Kanada as Makoto, Atsushi Tamaru as Adi, and Juri Kimura as Kuroe.

Studio Madhouse is producing the series with Yuzo Sato (Iron Man, Kaiji) handling the directing duties once again. Ryuu King, who has worked on Dragon Ball Super and Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers, is in charge of the series’ scripts. Takahiro Umehara (Iron Man, Beyblade, Claymore) will be designing the characters for the series. Teruaki Mizuno (Kyoryu Taisen Dinobout) is currently drawing a manga version of the series that runs in Shogakakukan’s Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine.

For those unfamiliar with Marvel’s Future Avengers, there is still time to catch up with it before the second season begins. The story follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment. Makoto and other kids named Adi and Kuroe join the Avengers as young hero apprentices named “Future Avengers” in order to use these superpowers for good. Then in order to grow as heroes, Makoto and his friends must fight villains, and grow all while under the supervision of Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and The Wasp.

The series premiered on the Dlife satellite broadcast channel on July 22, 2017 and just finished its 26 episode run on January 20 this year. The series has proved popular with children in Japan, but unfortunately because it is owned by Disney it has yet to get a proper English sub online. But given that the first season is now officially over, and the second season will be beginning soon, perhaps the series will get an official release in the United States sooner rather than later.

