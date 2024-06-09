Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Becomes MonsterVerse's Highest-Grossing Movie

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has done it. A few months back, the movie industry welcomed the monstrous film to theaters with big expectations in mind. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promised to bolster the MonsterVerse with action unlike any we have seen before. Now, the movie has proven its box office dominance as a new report confirms Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the highest-grossing of the entire MonsterVerse.

Yes, that is right. The MonsterVerse sequel upended all expectations to become the franchise's biggest movie yet. According to new box office totals, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has grossed $570 million USD globally.

This new box office report confirms Kong: Skull Island is now ranked second in the franchise. The movie earned $568.6 million upon its launch in 2017. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has kept Hollywood's famous ape on top, but the MonsterVerse is far from over. Already, plans are in the works for a Godzilla x Kong sequel, but Wingard will not be helming the sequel.

After all, a slew of MonsterVerse updates have dropped since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire went live. Grant Sputter, the director of I Am Mother, has been tapped by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment to oversee the sequel. In light of Godzilla x Kong's popularity, many speculated Wingard would return to the MonsterVerse to finish out a trilogy seeing as he directed Godzilla vs Kong. However, it looks like Sputter will helm the next era of the MonsterVerse.

If you are not familiar with the MonsterVerse, the franchise got its start with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. You can find much of the MonsterVerse streaming now on Max. And as for its live-action drama, you can find Monarch: Legacy of Monsters streaming on Apple TV+.

What do you make of this impressive Godzilla x Kong milestone? Where do you want the MonsterVerse to go next? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!