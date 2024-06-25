Godzilla Resurfaces With a Long-Awaited Deleted Scene After 10 Years

Godzilla needs no introduction. The massive monster has been dominating theaters for decades, and these days, he is taking over Hollywood. From Godzilla Minus One to the MonsterVerse films, Godzilla is enjoying a much-deserved renaissance. And this week, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla is making headlines as it just resurfaced with a special deleted scene a decade after its release.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Toho Kingdom as the fan-site struck gold. The site was able to uncover a long-rumored deleted scene from Godzilla (2014) that never saw the light of day. As you can see below, the clip shows star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in character as Ford Brody as he prepares to travel. But along the way, he is slowed down by none other than... Akira Takarada.

Now for some context, this deleted scene is something a white whale in the Godzilla fandom. Takarada is considered a legend in the fandom given their history with Godzilla, so of course, it didn't take long for fans to learn about his involvement with Edwards' films. For years, the director has hinted at Takarada's role in Godzilla (2014) which was sadly cut. According to Toho Kingdom, it nearly got ahold of this deleted scene in 2012 to no avail, but the footage has been released in honor of the MonsterVerse's 10th anniversary. Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery signed off on the clip's release, and it is pretty much perfect.

And really, how could it not be given Takarada's role? For those who do not know the man by name, you will know him from his work on Godzilla. The actor, who was born in 1934, joined Toho Company in 1953 before getting his big break in the very first Godzilla film. Over the years, Takarada became a mainstay in the original Godzilla run courtesy of projects like Mothra vs Godzilla, Invasion of Astro-Monster, and more. Within the kaiju fandom, Takarada stood as a bonafide icon before his death in March 2022, and many have been eager to see his final role in the franchise. Godzilla (2014) marked the actor's last role with the movie monster, and now his work has come to life.

If you have not seen Godzilla (2014), the movie is easy to find online. Max has a hold on the MonsterVerse, so you can watch Edwards' movie with ease. As for the franchise's next steps, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has paved the way for a sequel. Director Grant Sputore will be taking over the series from Adam Wingard for the MonsterVerse's next movie.

What do you think about this Godzilla throwback? Should this scene have made the Final Cut? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!