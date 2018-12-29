Marvel Fans Give Spider-Man’s Peni Parker A Real Anime Makeover

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse impressed with its blend of varying animation styles across each of its Spider-People, and one that got most of the attention was the “anime” styled Peni Parker.

Some fans weren’t quite happy with Peni Parker’s final look in the film, so they took it into their own hands to give her a real anime makeover featuring many of the distinct styles of the medium.

Everyone draw peni parker but in every other anime style i beg of you — kenny (@kenesu) December 19, 2018

Sparked by @kenesu on Twitter, artists re-imagined Peni Parker’s look in many other anime styles to great success. Any one of them would have blended perfectly into the film, and you can check out some of the results below. Make sure to check out the full thread on Twitter to see all of the amazing submissions too!

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.

Osamu Tezuka Style

what abt peni parker but in osamu tezuka style.. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/7yrP4HTpnc — kenny (@kenesu) December 19, 2018

‘Eureka Seven’ Style

Eureka seven peni ~~~ pic.twitter.com/XREXjZgRUV — Erika Schnellert (@erkshnrt) December 19, 2018

‘Pokemon’ Trainer Peni

Trainer Peni wants to battle! pic.twitter.com/ijW5dmQJdc — Golurk (@go_lurk) December 20, 2018

‘Dragon Ball’ Style

‘Sailor Moon’ Style

‘Ranma 1/2’ Style

*slides this in*

Peni 1/2 ✨ pic.twitter.com/u8ZH4OTwh3 — Karebear @ Cant we all just get along (@karenaikara) December 19, 2018

CLAMP Style

‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Style