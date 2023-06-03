Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Trailer Released

Masamune-kun's Revenge is coming back for even more revenge six years after the anime's first season ended its run, and now fans have gotten a new look at Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 with a new trailer! The anime adaptation taking on Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's original Masamune-kun's Revenge manga released its first season back in 2017, but it seemed like one of those anime series that fans would hold out hope for more but probably never get. That's all changed now as Masamune-kun's Revenge R is finally slated to premiere as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule.

Although it got waylaid a bit by complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 (officially titled as Masamune-kun's Revenge R) is finally slated to premiere next month. Showing off a bit of what to expect from the new episodes, Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 has dropped a new trailer also featuring the new opening theme titled "Please, Please" as performed by Ayaka Ohashi, who's returning from the first season to voice Aki Adagaki. Check out the Masamune-kun's Revenge R trailer below:

How to Watch Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2

Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 will include a returning staff from the first season with Mirai Minato returning to direct Season 2 with studio Silver Link, Michiko Yokote handling the series composition, and Yuki Sawairi handling the character designs. Returning cast members include the previously noted Ayaka Ohashi as Aki Adagaki along with Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe, and Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai. New additions for Season 2 include Miku Ito as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 when it releases on July 3rd in Japan, and is currently offering the first season as well. They tease the Masamune-kun's Revenge anime as such, "'I've returned to this town for revenge!' Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy... all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did."

