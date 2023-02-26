Mashle Hypes Premiere With New Character Posters

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of the many new anime adaptations leading the charge for the new wave of releases coming this Spring, and now fans have gotten a better look at the main crew of characters with some new posters showing them off! Hajime Komoto's original manga series might be in the midst of its final climax, but the story is far from over as fans will soon get to see it making its anime debut later this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Which also means that now is the perfect time to get ready for what's coming our way with this one.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this writing, but thanks to a new slate of character posters we now get to see a much closer look at the main crew of Mash Burnedead, Finn Ames, Lance Crown, Dot Barrett, and Lemon Irvine. These core members help to fill out all of the action and comedy we get to see in the manga, and the posters for the anime tease the same kind of hard hitting personalities. You can check them out below:

What to Know for Mashle's Anime Premiere

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be premiering this April as part of the new slate of Spring 2023 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new anime when it hits. As for what to expect, they begin tease the anime as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic."

The synopsis continues with, "All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

How do you feel about Mashle's main group of characters so far? Will you be tuning into the anime when it releases this Spring?