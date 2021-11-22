Masters of the Universe Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Mark Hamill, Lena Headey for Part 2

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at a new scene between Mark Hamill and Lena Headey coming in Part 2 of the series! Netflix and Mattel Television produced a brand new take on Masters of the Universe that picked up from where the original 1980s animated series had come to an end. Part of the reason fans tuned into the first five episodes was the stacked voice cast for this new series that included the likes of Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. And they’ll be coming back much stronger in Part 2!

The final moments of Part 1 of the series saw Skeletor growing to an immense new power, and Evil-Lyn decided to go along for the ride so there are lots of questions as to what these two villains will be up to in the new episodes. To give fans an idea of what kind of intensity to expect, Netflix has shared a cool behind-the-scenes look at the two performers recording for the Part 2 episodes with a preview of one of the new scenes! You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

welcome to the Master Class. please join in as we witness two acting legends — Mark Hamill and Lena Headey — work out a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revelations – Part 2, streaming TOMORROW ☠️ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4BXdrglnLc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 22, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be returning to Netflix for Part 2 of the series on November 23rd. The first five episodes of the series are now available if you wanted to catch up, and ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed the series’s first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut, “Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

It’s not much longer until fans get to see how it all comes to an end with Part 2, but what do you think? How do you like this behind-the-scenes look at a scene between Mark Hamill and Lena Headey? What do you want to see in Masters of the Universe: Revelation‘s final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!