Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer Introduces Savage He-Man

One of the biggest questions that was left by the first half of the premiere season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation was the fate of Prince Adam, the wielder of the power of Castle Grayskull who would become the hero dubbed He-Man. Returning from the dead in the introductory episode, Adam returned to Eternia but was then run-through by Skeletor in a sneak attack that left many wondering if the Prince was now deceased, though it seems that not only is he alive and kicking in the new trailer, he has gained a wild new transformation.

Savage He-Man was described by Producer and legendary director Kevin Smith in his podcast, Fatman Beyond, in which the creator describes the new form:

“The idea of Savage He-Man is what happens if Adam calls down the power without the sword as a conduit, as something that governs who he becomes. At one point in the show, he calls down the power without the sword and becomes the Savage He-Man. Its based on the first incarnation, the very first drawing of He-Man where he had a battle-ax in his hand and was much more of a barbarian.”

Savage He-Man is revealed in the latest trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, with Adam himself explaining how he is able to achieve this amazing new power that might seem a bit uncontrollable considering the appearance of this new take on Eternia’s champion:

Reclaim the Power. Fight for the Universe.



At long last, the official trailer for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION – PART 2 pic.twitter.com/yL6BMYyhOb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 27, 2021

On top of this big change to Adam, it seems as though Teela will be looking to become the new sorceress, seemingly competing for the title against Evil-Lynn who has now taken on more power under the bidding of Skeletor’s powered-up form, Skelegod. With evil having quite the upper hand on the forces of Eternia, it seems as though a final showdown is in the works for this second half.

The future of Revelation following this second half is anyone’s guess, as the creators behind the series have been tight-lipped as to whether or not they’ll be returning to the world of Castle Grayskull for more adventures. With Netflix also airing the new kid-friendly version of the story in He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe, perhaps that iteration will be carrying the torch.

