‘Megalobox’ English Dub Cast Revealed

Viz Media today revealed the voice cast for the upcoming English dub of the anime series Megalobox. While we’ve known the series would be airing on Toonami, this is the first look at the voice cast for the project.

More specifically, Viz Media revealed the voice cast at Anime NYC in, as the name implies, New York City. It had previously been announced in early October at New York Comic Con that an English dub of the series would premiere as part of Toonami on Adult Swim on December 4th.

You can check out the cast list in Viz Media’s tweet, which is embedded below:

The cast of MEGALOBOX is a knockout! Coming to #Toonami starting Dec. 8th at 12:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/KnfWq7LWlv — VIZ @ Anime NYC Booth 635 (@VIZMedia) November 17, 2018

The cast includes the following:

Kaiji Tang as Joe

Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu

Erica Mendez as Sachio

Lex Lang as Yuri

Erika Harlacher as Yukiko

And the ADR Director for the project, according to the announcement, is Ezra Weisz.

Megalobox, for those unaware, is the 50th Anniversary project from the Ashita no Joe series. Fans of that series will notice many familiarities in Megalobox, despite the fact that the new show features mechanically enhanced individuals punching each other. As you might suspect, that aspect was not so much reflected in the original Ashita no Joe.

Here’s the show’s synopsis straight from Crunchyroll, which originally aired the subtitled version earlier this year:

“A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.”