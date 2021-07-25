Megan Thee Stallion Channels Akira With New Nike Collab

✖

Megan Thee Stallion is channeling Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira with a new Nike collaboration! The Grammy Award winning artist is continuing to take over not only the music world, but the general pop culture world as well as she has continued to break out in all sorts of interesting ways. One of the things fans have loved about the artist, however, is how often she shows love for anime and manga. It's even gone to the point where she not only has taken on full cosplay of her favorite characters, but snuck in some anime references in her music as well.

Now her love of anime and the fashion world are colliding in a cool new way as Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with Nike to help promote fashion brand Ambush's new collection. While the collection itself is not necessarily anime based, what is inspired by anime is the promotional image shared for the collection that features a riff on Shotaro Kaneda's bike from the Akira film, one of the most famous anime vehicles of all time. Check it out below as shared on Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram:

Anime fans have loved how Megan Thee Stallion has shown love for anime before, and it's likely not the only vision of the artist we'll be seeing in the future. According to new reports, Megan Thee Stallion is currently rumored to appeared in Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk series coming to Disney+. This has yet to be confirmed or denied as of this writing, but the initial rumor teases that the artist will be playing a version of herself that might have a role in several different episodes.

With the artist showing love for anime, previously collaborating with video game projects like Mortal Kombat 11, potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future (or Multiverse, depending on whether or not you take the events of the Loki Disney+ series into account), and continuing to release new music, it's clear Megan Thee Stallion is on a trajectory fans will want to keep an eye out on to see which kind of world she breaks into next.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's surprising Nike and Ambush collaboration featuring a dash of Akira? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!