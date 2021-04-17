Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Saiki K Inspired Look

✖

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her newest look based on The Disastrous Life of Saiki K! The multi-award winning artist has not only made waves on the music charts with each new release, but has made major waves with anime fans as well. The artist has never once been shy about her love of anime, and fans have seen her show off that love in tons of cool and fun ways. This includes not only shout outs to what she might be watching at the moment, but cool and fashionable tributes to her favorites like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Following an update with fans about the most anime she recently finished checking out, Megan Thee Stallion took her anime fandom to an even cooler new level with a closet cosplay inspired by the lead character of her most recently finished series, Saiki Kusuo from The Disatrous Life of Saiki K. She shared this cool new look with fans on Twitter, so check it out below:

Saiki thee hottie 😛 pic.twitter.com/4tfHgpAuGY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is often open with fans on Twitter about her daily life and gives fans updates on her current and past anime favorites. When answering fans' questions about her anime watching these days, she revealed that the most recent show she had finished watching was The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. While she didn't give a full review of the series, it seems that it had made a huge impact with her to the point where it influenced her style choices:

Not yet. This most recent anime I finished is Saiki K https://t.co/RZsvq2SWak — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 9, 2021

After seeing how her newest look was inspired by a new anime favorite, fans have begun to wonder what new show she would be checking out next! It seems like she's currently in the midst of still making her way through One Piece's massive anime catalog following her reveal that she was picking up the series some time ago, so fans will just have to wait and see what show the artist gives a shout out to next!

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's take on The Disastrous Life of Saiki K? What did you think of the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!