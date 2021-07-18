Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Hello Kitty Nails

✖

Megan Thee Stallion has showed off her new set of nails featuring Hello Kitty! The Grammy Award winning artist continues to take over the music landscape with each new single, and has been winning fans even faster thanks to her open love of anime as well. The artist has shown off her love of anime in cool ways in the past with not only sneaking in some references to the anime world in some of her music, but with full cosplay and nail art representing some of her biggest favorites as well. Now she's shown off a new set of fun nails!

Showing off her newest set with fans on social media, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a cute nail look inspired by cute things like Hello Kitty, alongside with the famous Sanrio icon itself. Just like many of her nail makeovers in the past, this newest set has already been a huge hit with fans as they patiently wait to see what other kinds of anime and other pop culture references Megan The Stallion will show off to fans next! Check out the artist's newest nail set below:

Hello Kitty is just as iconic as it has ever been for Sanrio lately as the mascot has gotten a number of unexpected makeovers in the past few years. Not only has Hello Kitty gotten a full mecha makeover thanks to collaborations with franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam and Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, but unexpected collaborations with franchises like the Tokyo Olympics and Higurashi: When They Cry have taken the Sanrio familiar face in an entirely different direction than anyone could have ever expected.

It won't be long before Hello Kitty branches out with a new feature film as well. The new film coming from New Line Cinema will feature Jennifer Coyle (HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series) and Leo Matsuda (Wreck-It Ralph, Inner Workings), and will mark a major turning point for the mascot as it will be the first time that Sanrio has trusted a major film studio with the icon. So there's lots of reasons to be excited for Hello Kitty and Megan Thee Stallion's respective futures!

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's newest nail set? How are you liking her shout outs to the world of anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!