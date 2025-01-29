Megan Thee Stallion Shares Love of One Piece With New Villainous Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion’s love of all things anime is no secret. The prolific rapper has not only talked at lengths about her love of series like Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Black Clover, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. In fact, Megan has even worn her love of anime on her sleeve, attending the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards wearing outfits that looked like anime characters Satoru Gojo and Bruno Bucciarati. In a new trip to France, Megan might not have officially confirmed that her latest outfit is one that pays homage to the Grand Line, but One Piece fans have spotted some big connections to a certain Cake Island villain in the singer’s new attire.

In October of last year, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she was actually working on an anime of her own. While she stated that she was still working diligently on her music career, Megan confirmed that her anime was still in the works. While no story details or production details have been revealed as of yet, Thee Stallion’s love of the medium certainly would have fans interested in checking this out. Here’s what Megan said in 2024, “I’m still working on it, but I got caught up on my music. The anime is definitely on the way.”

Megan Thee Charlotte

On a recent trip to France, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted with an outfit that had many fans thinking of Charlotte Katakuri, one of the biggest villains of the Cake Island Arc. While it wasn’t officially confirmed, more than a few fans of the Grand Line were sure to chime in regarding Megan’s Cake Island fit. With anime only becoming bigger, we expect more nods to anime from the music world to come in fast and furious.

Megan Thee Stallion in Paris! pic.twitter.com/e7iQhq0fTg — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) January 28, 2025

Where is Katakuri Anyway?

Big Mom played a major role in the recent Wano Arc, seemingly killed as a result of losing the battle against the Straw Hat Pirates. Once Luffy managed to take down Katakuri in their recent battle, the son of Big Mom has yet to once again encounter the pirates of the Thousand Sunny. The best we’ve gotten from the final saga of the series has been Katakuri watching Dr. Vegapunk’s big reveal as to the secret of the Grand Line but even that was more of a split second cameo than anything else. With the grand finale on its way, it will be interesting to see whether or not Katakuri will have a major role in the shonen series’ curtain call.

For those who are hoping to one day see Katakuri arrive in the live-action One Piece adaptation, you might be waiting for quite some time. In the original manga, he first appeared in chapter 860 and the Netflix series hasn’t even reached chapter 100 as of yet.

Want to see what other anime fits that Megan Thee Stallion dons in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on anime and music colliding and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.