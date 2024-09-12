Trigun Overtakes the 2024 VMAs Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion

There are few people who are doing it for anime like Megan Thee Stallion. The A-list rapper is at the top of her game, and since day one, they've never been afraid to talk about their favorite anime series. From Black Clover to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Megan Thee Stallion has become a prominent figure in the anime fandom as the industry keeps growing. And after showing up at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion is turning heads and sparking searches for Trigun.

The whole thing came to light this week as the VMAs set forward with a slew of talent. Megan Thee Stallion not only performed a medley of hits at the event but also hosted. The latter gig gave Megan Thee Stallion a number of outfit changes, and one of them had social media fanning itself thanks to Vash the Stampede.

GUYS IT HAS BULLET HOLES ITS FUCKIN VASH THE STAMPEDE IM GONNA GO SOB NOW pic.twitter.com/S2TToADz1z — AllyCharms (@AllyCharmsArt) September 12, 2024

What's the Deal With This Trigun Dress?

As you can see above, Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage in a gorgeous outfit while hosting that looks a lot like Vash's red coat. The dress in question is a chimera of sorts as it features a ribbed red corset at the top that flares into a coat-shaped skirt. Complete with red buttons and a frayed pleated hem, this outfit gives high-class Trigun vibes. The Internet was quick to point out the comparison given Megan Thee Stallion's love of anime, so the match made itself.

Now as for whether this outfit was made specifically for Trigun, well – this is not the first time we've seen this silhouette. If you are into fashion, you will recognize this dress design as it comes from Robert Wun. The designer introduced this coat-dress design on the runways awhile back in a gorgeous golden tan hue. As for this outfit's red hue, we have seen Wun channel the aesthetic; Most recently, Wisdom Kaye rocked a red trench coat with a frayed hem at the Meta Gala with Wun, so the dress we saw at the 2024 VMAs is a collision of the two designs. When they came together, the result was a dress worthy of Vash the Stampede, and Megan Thee Stallion bodied it.

Megan Thee Stallion and Anime Go Way Back

While this dress has loose ties to Trigun, Megan Thee Stallion has posted up other looks that are definitely intentional. On stage, fans have seen the rapper cosplay as Sailor Moon, and Megan Thee Stallion has done a number of anime cosplays for social media. From Gojo Satoru to Bruno Bucciarati and Shoto Todoroki, Megan Thee Stallion has done it all. So honestly, it would make sense to see her shout out Trigun with an inspired look.

Of course, Megan Thee Stallion has also found ways to bring anime into her music. Several of her songs allude to top anime series but none do it like "Otaku Hot Girl" from her latest album. The track not only features narration from Yuji Itadori's English voice actor, but it makes references to Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto throughout. So when the fandom calls Megan Thee Stallion a legend, it is saying it with its whole chest.

If you have not gotten to check out Trigun for yourself, the classic anime is easy to find. The original series is streaming on Crunchyroll, and the same goes for its reboot Trigun Stampede. The latter series debuted under Studio Orange over a year ago to rave reviews, and a sequel titled Trigun Stargaze is already in the works.

What do you think about this Trigun moment at the VMAs? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.