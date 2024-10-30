Megan Thee Stallion Debuts ‘Hot Girl’ Stand With JoJo Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion has long worn her love of all things anime on her sleeve. Recently, the worldwide sensation helped to host the latest Crunchyroll Awards, the ceremony that honored some of the biggest franchises in the anime world. While she was doing so, Megan would switch between cosplays of some major characters in the anime world. For this year’s Halloween, Thee Stallion has shared a new costume that has her hitching a ride on the Golden Wind. This spooky season just got a little more spicy as Megan takes on the role of Trish Una via her social media account

For those who might not know the character that is Trish Una, she played a significant role in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. While she didn’t originally join up with Giorno and his friends who were looking to overtake the Passione mafia, she was on a crash course with the Stand-wielding stars. Trish just so happened to be the daughter of Diavolo, the nefarious head of Passione who was gunning for his offspring to make sure that no one discovered his alter-ego. Luckily for Trish, she was discovered by Giorno just in time as her father looked to strike her from this Earth.

Megan Thee Joestar

Megan Thee Stallion might be one of the biggest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans, routinely not only paying tribute to Hirohiko Araki’s anime online but also routinely making visits to Japan to see some Joestar sights. In recent years, she has visited JoJo exhibits and as previously mentioned, took on the look of Bruno Bucciarati at the Crunchyroll Awards to show off her admiration for all things Joestar. It should come as no surprise that she was more than willing to take on the look of Trish and her Stand, “Spice Girl” (or Spicy Lady for North American fans).

What Happened to Trish?

Trish was luckily able to ultimately survive the fight against her father, as Giorno was able to defeat Diavolo and take over the Italian mob. When the Golden Wind ended, Giovanna stood at the top of the ladder but it is the last that we saw of the Golden Wind characters so far. While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has featured Joestars returning for certain segments of the future arcs, Trish has remained absent from the likes of Steel Ball Run, JoJolion, and the JOJOLands.

In terms of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime future, Trish probably won’t make an appearance in a potential new season that would take anime viewers into the Steel Ball Run. While neither Netflix nor David Production has confirmed that another season is in the works following the Stone Ocean’s conclusion, rumors are still swirling that the story of Johnny Joestar might be on the way.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Anime Recommendations

On top of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Megan Thee Stallion has shared quite a few recommendations in the anime world. Some of the singer’s biggest recommendations have been the likes of Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, and many others. In fact, one of the biggest cosplay examples from Megan’s past includes Shoto Todoroki of My Hero Academia fame, as the musician was more than willing to take on the appearance of the Hot and Cold hero. As anime continues to grow in popularity, expect Megan to continue to discover new anime to share with her fans.

Want to see what the future holds for both the Joestars and Megan Thee Stallion's Bizarre Anime Adventure?