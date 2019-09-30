Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Got a Very Good Naruto Run

Naruto is an iconic anime for many reasons, but one element of the series that has definitely captured mainstream attention is the “Naruto Run.” If you’re not familiar: the ninja warriors of the Naruto series have a signature running style wherein they extend their arms behind them, airplane style, and the pose quickly became a meme-worthy fascination amongst anime fandom. However, the recent “Storm Area 51” event made one anime fan’s Nartuo Run into a viral sensation after he performed it across a news camera’s view. Now it seems like everyone is talking about the Naruto Run – including celebrities! Well, actor / anime fanboy Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) is letting it be known that his ninja running skills are on point!

Jordan was recently doing an in-depth feature for HighSnobiety, largely regarding his fascination with anime. When the subject of the Storm Area 51 event (and it’s Naruto Run moment) was brought up, Jordan revealed his feelings on seeing his favorite anime get such big attention – and how his own Naruto Run compares:

“Listen man, I was thinking about going and standing way in the back just to see what happens. Like, ‘Lemme know if y’all find anything, but I’m gonna be back here.’ I thought the Area 51 shit was hilarious,” he jokes. “My ‘Naruto Run’ is good, man. My arms are a little long; they kind of catch flight and start picking up speed.”

Personally speaking as an anime fan dating back to the ’80s, it’s awesome to see the genre continuing to grow into more and more of a mainstream hit in the Western world. Back when the Naruto series started in 1997, the idea of it getting any kind of large following in America – let alone pop-culture relevance, was pretty unthinkable. To be fair, though, the idea of social media, memes, and viral videos were all pretty unthinkable to most people. At least in the case of anime it’s pretty easy to say that it’s been one change to the world that’s definitely ben for the better.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.