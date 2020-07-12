Microsoft Sale Celebrates Anime Month with Huge Deals

If you are a fan of anime and Microsoft, it looks like there's a deal going on you need to check out. Currently, the Microsoft Store is celebrating Anime Month, and it is doing so with a major sale. You can get movies and seasons for up to 60% off for a very limited time... as in it ends tomorrow!

You can check out the digital sale here but be warned! There is a lot on sale, and that may not be the best news for your wallet. Still, the deals on Microsoft's anime catalog are insane, and you won't want to let them pass you by unaware!

Currently, anime movies are up to 60% off. You can get classic films like Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie for $2 USD as well as Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time, Naruto Shippuden: The Movie, Inuyasha: Affections, Bleach: Memories of Nobody, and a lot more.

(Photo: Pierrot )

As for me, I recommend checking out Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms as well as Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue. The latter does require knowledge of the anime, but if you have not checked out the show already, now is the perfect time to start!

When it comes to TV shows, there are plenty of seasons to choose from. Sword Art Online, High School DxD, Inuyasha, Berserk, Sailor Moon, and more are on sale. It is up to you to decide what kind of money you are wanting to spend, but we definitely recommend you take a look at Death Note and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Finally, some of the biggest deals fall on Naruto and other classic hits. The sale has marked down all things Naruto at least 60% but that is not all. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Your Name, Attack on Titan, and more are all on serious sale.

Are you looking to buy into any of these anime deals? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.