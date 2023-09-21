Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir Shares Peek at Future Seasons: Watch

With five seasons under its belt, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir continues to thrive. The superhero series has fans spanning the globe, and of course, they are in search of more good content. Now, the creator of Miraculous has given fans a peek at the show's future, and it has netizens geeking over season six.

After all, you can see the post by Jeremy Zagg for yourself on Instagram. The creator took to social media to share a special peek at "new assets for new seasons". It is there fans can see how the 3DCG show is looking on Unreal Engine, and Miraculous lovers are impressed, to say the least.

As fans will know, Miraculous has been overdue for a graphics update. The show got its start in October 2015, so tech has come quite a way since Ladybug and Cat Noir hit the streets of Paris. Unreal Engine will only elevate what the team at Zagtoon can do, and Zag himself seems optimistic about the future.

Of course, this peek at the future of Miraculous also gave fans a little treat. The first clip shared by Zag features Marinette at the end. The girl is rocking a brand-new look here as seen by her pink shorts and black top. The star, who moonlights as Ladybug, looks rather sleek in this shot. Following the emotional events of Miraculous season five, fans of the show are eager to see where Marinette goes in the future. So as you can understand, this little teaser set the fandom abuzz.

Currently, Miraculous season five is on the air as the show made its comeback in October 2022 with a stop-start release schedule. We already know Zagtoon has plans for more Miraculous seasons and specials up its sleeve. Now, we have been given a look at assets for that future, and it is definitely looking bright.

If you are not caught up on Miraculous, the TV series can be binged on Disney+ right now. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Marinette and Adrien live what appears to be a normal life: going to school and dealing with friends, family and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, using superpowers gained with the help of their magical pets! Hawk Moth is using his evil energy to transform normal people into supervillains, so our two heroes need to use all their skills to defeat him! And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other... though neither knows the other's secret identity! It will take a lot (friendship, teamwork and skill) to outwit Hawk Moth and keep Paris safe!"

What do you think about this Miraculous: Ladybug and Chat Noir update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!