Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Creator Pitches Yu-Gi-Oh! Crossover

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid has quickly taken over the anime world when Kyoto Animation released the first season in 2017. There’s a good chance the series will take over again when its upcoming second season debuts, but did you know there’s a way to make the series even more popular? The creator of the series might have just figured out a way to get the series out there in the best way.

Series creator Coolkyoushinja took to Twitter to pitch an awesome crossover with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, and fans have already started to imagine what kind of decks they would put together if the Kobayashi crew joined the game.

Coolkyoushinja took to Twitter to mention, “Dragon maids in YGO! I want to create a deck with them!” and fans instantly took to the idea. The dragons, although adorable in their human forms, are extremely powerful. With the wide variety of monsters added to the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game over the years, it’s not exactly that hard to imagine these dragons making their way into the game too.

You’d think the art style would clash, but the franchise has already had a ton of more adorable creations. There’s room for all sorts of designs, especially for a cool crossover idea like this! Just imagine if Yu-Gi-Oh‘s famous dragons got this adorable makeover, too! Seto Kaiba’s Blue-Eyes White Dragons would be seen in a much different light with that kind of anime girl spin.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was first created by Coolkyoushinja for Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine in 2013. The series follows an unsuspecting office worker who finds herself suddenly saving a dragon in the middle of a drunken stupor. Now with a debt to pay and nowhere to live, the dragon turns into a more human form and vows to live and work as Kobyashi’s titular dragon maid.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the series for an English language release, and has since spawned spin-off manga and an anime adaptation in 2017. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is described as such:

“Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go off the deep end!”