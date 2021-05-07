Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Reveals Adorable New Season 2 Visual

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has revealed an adorable new visual for Season 2! The first season of the series was received especially well among fans when it first released a few years ago, and soon Kyoto Animation will finally be coming back with a full second season of the series. Beset by a number of unfortunate incidents, the second season of the series has been a long time coming so fans can't wait to see many of the characters coming back with new adventures. Now there's a fun way to count down the weeks.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will be counting down to its upcoming release in July with a series of five special new key visuals highlighting each of the characters before the new season premieres. Following the first featuring Kobayashi and Tohru, the newest visual gives us a cute look at Kanna and Riko Saikawa. Check it out below from the series' official account:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid's second season -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering this July in Japan with a largely returning staff and cast. The new season has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside its initial release in Japan, and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

