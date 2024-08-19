Mission: Yozakura Family Drops Update on the Manga’s Climax

Mission: Yozakura Family has been spending its time working through the final fight against Asa and his children, and the manga revealed the final arc of the series is now speeding up once more towards its climax. Mission: Yozakura Family has put the family against their toughest opponent yet as Asa had finally made his move in his attempt and taking the twins and making sure the Yozakura Family’s powers remain. But naturally, Taiyo and the family have refused to give in and have kicked off a huge fight against Asa for the manga’s final battles in the chapters thus far.

Earlier this Spring, Mission: Yozakura Family revealed that it would be kicking off its final battle, and this turned out to be a final confrontation between Taiyo and Asa. But it’s not the only fight progressing as each member of the family needs to defeat Asa’s children in order to steadily kill off his cells and make the main body easier to take down. With half of them already taken out, it seems it’s time for the final arc to speed up once more thanks to a new update shared with the release of its newest chapter.

Mission: Yozakura Family Is Ending Soon

With the release of Mission: Yozakura Family Chapter 238 in the newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Shueisha has also announced it will be once again “speeding up” towards the manga’s climax. This follows a message earlier this Summer about the increase in speed, and it’s looking clear with each new chapter as Asa’s children are quickly defeated by the members of the Yozakura Family. It means it won’t be too much longer before the final blow is dealt to Asa himself as well.

There are a number of major manga series ending their runs in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this year, and Mission: Yozakura Family will be joining those ranks as 2025 ushers in a whole new wave of brand new action series hoping to fill in the gaps from each of these releases. But at the same time, it’s also going to be a while before a series can get to the level of having a final battle reach this scale.

If you wanted to check out Mission: Yozakura Family as it ends, you can find the newest chapters of the manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.