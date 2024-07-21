Mission: Yozakura Family Debuts New Opening: Watch

Mission: Yozakura Family has kicked off the second half of its debut anime season for the Summer, and with the newest episode has debuted a new opening theme sequence! Mission: Yozakura Family made the jump from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Spring to screens with its debut anime, and the first half of the season has led to a massive fight for survival for the Yozakura Family at large. With the family now in the midst of a new fight, the anime is now kicking off the second cour for the anime with even bigger fights and more to come.

Mission: Yozakura Family has officially kicked off the second half of the anime’s debut season for the Summer 2024 anime schedule with Episode 15, and to celebrate, the anime has debuted a new opening theme to help usher it all in. The new opening theme for the series is titled “Secret Operation” as performed by fripSide feat. Yoshino Nanjo. You can check out a creditless version of the anime’s new opening in the video below before jumping back into the anime’s debut season.

How to Catch Up With Mission: Yozakura Family

Running for 27 episodes in total (with 15 already out for the first half of the season), Mirai Minato is directing and overseeing the scripts on Mission: Yozakura Family for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music, and the main voice cast for the Japanese audio release includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

You can now catch up with Mission: Yozakura Family now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories). They tease what to expect from the anime as such, “A family far from ordinary?! High schooler Taiyo Asano, the ‘Ultimate Introvert’, lost his family in a tragic accident. The only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura who harbors a wild secret as the heir to a spy lineage. Her brother, Kyoichiro, a skilled spy, targets Taiyo. To save themselves, Taiyo agrees to marry Mutsumi and join the Yozakura family, embarking on an unprecedented mission!”