Mission: Yozakura Family to "Speed Up" Final Arc

Mission: Yozakura Family might be taking over screens with its new anime airing this Spring, but the original manga will be speeding up the final arc as it gets closer to the end! Mission: Yozakura Family officially kicked off its titular "Mission: Yozakura Family" saga of the series last Spring, and with it has seen the manga continue with a few new arcs as the family prepared for the final battle against Asa and his forces. Now that the final arc, Super Yozakura Festival, has kicked into high gear, it's time for the final battle to truly begin in earnest.

Fans might have noticed how Taiyo Asano met face to face with Asa as of the newest chapter of the series, and as revealed in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), this final arc will be speeding up in Mission: Yozakura Family's future chapters. It's yet to be reveaeld what exactly "speed up" means for this final arc, but with the respective final fights already underway in the latest chapters, it likely means the end of the series is closer than ever before.

(Photo: Shueisha / Viz Media)

How Will Mission: Yozakura Family End?

It might seem like Mission: Yozakura Family is getting cut short as its final arc unfolds in the newest chapter, but the manga has been spending the last year preparing for this grand finale. Hitsuji Gondaira's manga not only had a full time jump at the start of this final saga, but introduced new key characters, progressed Taiyo and Mutsumi's romance with those new introductions, and brought out new blooming abilities as a result. Mission: Yozakura Family Chapter 229 even sees Asa wanting to discuss the situation with Taiyo before their fight, so the series is definitely taking its time.

The "speed up" in this case likely means that unlike series such as My Hero Academia, which is getting an extended epilogue following the final battle, Mission: Yozakura Family will end right after the fight is over. Fans will most likely get one final chapter to flesh out a full ending when this fight is done, and hopefully all of the lingering questions will be resolved before the manga ends its run in full.

If you wanted to check out the newest chapters of Mission: Yozakura Family as the manga comes to an end, you can find them with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.