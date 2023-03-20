Mob Psycho 100 Previews Graduation Event With New Poster

Mob Psycho 100′s anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but Mob Psycho 100 is preparing to celebrate the anime’s success with a special “graduation” event that it has previewed with a special new poster! Mob Psycho 100‘s 3 seasons wrapped up their run with the end of the Winter 2023 anime schedule earlier this year, and provided fans with some of the most intense moments in the anime to date. The anime’s finale left fans wanting more, and soon there will be just a little more with this upcoming event coming to Japan later this Spring.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 essentially brought Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama to his highest point of growth yet, and with the series finale, the anime is going all out with celebrating with a special new Graduation Event overseas. Kicking off on April 9 in Japan (with some plans to showcase the event in other territories), you can check out a special preview poster for the event that features Mob and many of the other characters getting rewarded with flower bouquets for the big finale:

How to Watch Mob Psycho 100 Anime

Mob Psycho 100‘s three season anime run has officially come to an end, and while there are likely no plans to continue, you can now take the time and check it out from the very beginning. Mob Psycho 100 is now streaming in full (including OVA releases) with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. If you have never seen it before, soon you will see why Mob Psycho 100 has been such a big hit over the years. As for what to expect from this final slate of episodes, Crunchyroll teases Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 as such:

“Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he’s surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?”

