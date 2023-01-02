Mob Psycho 100 Team Ushers in New Year With Special Art

Mob Psycho 100's anime might have come to an end over the course of 2022, but the team behind the series is ringing in the new year with a special new poster! The third season of the anime brought its adaptation of ONE's original manga series to an end, and with it fans got to see everything the original manga has to offer. Unfortunately it also meant that this is the end of the fan favorite anime series, and now it's just a matter of time before figuring out whether or not there might be plans for a potential continuation.

That's not looking likely as of this writing unless there's an original anime project planned, but for now Mob Psycho 100 has closed the book one of the biggest anime franchises of the last few years. To help celebrate the end of the anime and usher in a bright future for the series in 2023, Mob Psycho 100 has shared a fun new poster for the new year. You can check it out below as shared by the anime's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100's anime has come to an end with three seasons and a few OVA specials under its belt, and that's looking like it's going to be the end of it all for now. If you wanted to look up the series and see what all the fuss is about now that it has all been completed, you can now check out Mob Psycho 100's anime on Crunchyroll. They tease the events of the third and final season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

What did you think of Mob Psycho 100's third and final season? Did it bring the show to a great ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!