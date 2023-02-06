Mob Psycho 100 Announces Series Finale 'Graduation' Event

Mob Psycho 100 officially brought its fan favorite anime to an end earlier this year with its third season, and now it's preparing to celebrate with a special "Graduation" event for the big finale! The anime adaptation taking on ONE's original manga series wrapped up the series with its third season, and it was certainly the most emotional run in the anime to date. Shigeo Kageyama was forced to confront all of the power he had been holding back through the series thus far, and some pretty big truths were revealed to help Shigeo move on and grow into a more complete person.

It was essentially a "graduation" for Mob as he finally outgrew the shadow of others, and the shadow cast by his own power. That's why the series is having one final celebration to help cap off Mob's growth through the series with a new "Graduation" event coming to Japan on April 9th. Fans around the world will have the chance to nab some tickets to the special event celebrating Mob Psycho 100's anime run, but it has yet to be revealed what exactly fans can expect to see from the event:

How to Watch Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100's anime has come to its end, and that means that it's also the perfect time to check it out from the very beginning. The series in full (including the OVA releases) is now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. If you have never seen it before, you'll be able to see why the third season was such a big hit with fans. As for what to expect from this final slate of episodes, Crunchyroll teases the third season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

