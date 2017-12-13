‘Mob Psycho 100’ Reveals OVA Key Visual

It looks like Mob Psycho 100 can only stay away from fans for so long. The supernatural series will be making an anime comeback in 2018 with a short OVA, and the project’s first key visual has been released.

As you can see below, Mob Psycho 100: Reigen has shared its first-look with fans (via Moetron). The colorful poster shows off characters like Kageyama, Arataka, and more. The former is seen holding open a textbook, and his mentor is seen looking over his shoulder towards Mob with a sly smile.

Fans first learned Mob Psycho 100 would be getting an OVA special back in October. The manga’s 15th volume confirmed the project as the package hit shelves with a jacket touting the announcement. The OVA is slated to debut at a special event on March 18 before it is released to the public.

If you are a fan of Mob Psycho 100, then you will know who Arataka is already. The character acts as Mob’s mentor and is the story’s self-proclaimed “Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century.” Arataka is also the owner of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office. The character is known for his savvy conversational skills, and Mob comes to see Arataka as a reluctant role model of sorts.

There is no word on whether Mob Psycho 100 is being looked into for a second season by Bones, but fans are hopeful. One’s most popular series, One Punch Man, has already confirmed its anime will get a second season. Earlier this year, the series updated fans on its progress as One Punch Man made the move from Madhouse to J.C. Staff and switched up its directors.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 and its short return?