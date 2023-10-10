Mob Psycho 100 Creator Celebrates Reigen in New Sketch

Mob Psycho 100 has been quiet for some time now, but that doesn't mean it is languishing in silence. Back in 2017, the hit manga came to an end, and Studio Bones continued Mob Psycho 100 through the end of 2022. Soon, the series will celebrate its finale's first anniversary, but the Mob Psycho 100 fandom is very much alive. And now, its series creator has made a comeback by inking a very special sketch of Reigen.

The artwork was posted earlier today by ONE all thanks to Reigen's big day. Like so many other shonen heroes, Reigen's birthday is on October 10th, and that means celebrations are always in order. This year, ONE decided to revive Reigen on social media with new art, and it feels good to see him again.

After all, the new artwork shows Reigen in black and white as tears stream down his face. With Mob and Dimple behind him, it seems the phony psychic is weeping before the beach. Mob seems barely fazed if at all as he's holding a floatie. This new art suggests Reigen might have planned a beach day for his birthday, but something must have gone wrong to spark his tears.

As you can imagine, Reigen fans are rising up today to celebrate the character's birthday, and ONE has only heightened their interest. It has been a hot minute since the artist checked in on Reigen or anyone from Mob Psycho 100, so it is always nice to see this sort of homecoming.

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, the entire series is yours to take in. You can read the Mob Psycho 100 manga through the Shonen Jump app. As for the Mob Pscyho 100 anime, the series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more information on Mob Psycho 100, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power -- his student assistant Shigeo -- less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

