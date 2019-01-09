‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season Premiere Revives Redraw Reigen Challenge

Mob Psycho 100 is back, and fans thought they knew what its comeback would entail. Sure, the anime’s return would mean more Mob for all, but no one expected Reigen Arataka to hit up social media with one of the anime fandom’s best meme movements ever.

Really, that oversight is on fans. This is Reigen we’re talking about; The goofy self-made psychic is just the kind of guy to inspire a social media challenge after all.

Recently, Mob Psycho 100 hit up fans with the premiere of its new season, and the event was met with plenty of hype. As fans prepared to check in on Mob and his immense esper gifts, artists took to Twitter to revive a long-forgotten meme focusing on Reigen. The #RedrawReigen challenge was ready to make a comeback, and it did so stronger than anyone could have expected.

As you can see below, tons of artists stepped out with meme-friendly makeovers of Reigen. The lead may get up to some shady business in Mob Psycho 100 as Reigen guides Mob with a sometimes manipulative hand. As such, Reigen is never above making fun of, so artists have done that with dozens of Vine references… and that is just the start of things. With season two in full swing, fans are guaranteed to see the older con man embark on even crazier ventures, and they can only hope the fandom’s go-to artists will immortalize those mishaps with some sweet, sweet artwork.

So, which of the Internet’s Reigen memes is your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

You know I had to do it to #RedrawReigen pic.twitter.com/Ggw8ZJb5A4 — ♡DOONA♡ (@DoonaDraws) January 7, 2019

we are bringing #RedrawReigen back for season 2 right ok yes good pic.twitter.com/vO3iRuPwFv — Fensnowi ?❄ MOBBUUUU ILYYY (@Roxushi) January 8, 2019

YEAH SEASON 2!!!! don’t have time for a new one rn so here’s my old #RedrawReigen #mp100 pic.twitter.com/WuXU3amXt1 — rem (@tsulala) January 8, 2019

You can’t be a conman if you don’t know how to think outside the box#RedrawReigen #mp100 pic.twitter.com/GG79vIamGX — ZIREN ✨ ザイレン (@ziren37) January 8, 2019

Since Mob Psycho 100 is coming back can we get #RedrawReigen back to being a thing again? pic.twitter.com/c944SRJoua — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) December 31, 2018

