Mob Psycho 100 Tattoo Brings Out A Supernatural Blowout

The story of the middle schooler Mob who attempts to juggle his mundane life with the psychic powers that bubble underneath the surface, clashing against giant paranormal entities. While Mob Psycho 100 has finished both its second season and OVA, a third season has yet to be confirmed but this isn’t stopping fans from showing their support for the franchise created by the same brilliant mind behind One-Punch Man! Now, one fan has shown off their impressive Mob Psycho 100 tattoo that does an amazing job of displaying Mob at the height of his psychic power.

Reddit User Frrizz shared their amazing tattoo that perfectly recreates Mob in his powered up state, looking to unleash his psychic abilities against whatever big ghost-like entity is getting in his way:

The recent OVA for Mob Psycho 100 saw Mob and his friends attempting to enjoy their winter holiday by spending it at a hot spring, which of course was interrupted by some ghostly threats. The title, which was certainly a mouthful, was Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~.

What do you think of this amazing Mob Psycho 100 tattoo? Do you have any anime tattoos?

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.