Mob Psycho 100 Creator Whips Out Special Black-And-White Sketch For Fans

Mob Psycho may have already wrapped up its second season earlier this year, but fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming OVA animation that will further explore the world of Shigeo and pals as they struggle with their powers and a seemingly never ending string of villains for them to use their abilities on! To perhaps build anticipation for the upcoming ludicrously titled Mob Psycho 100: The Spirits and Such Consultation Office’s First Company Outing ~A Healing Trip that Warms the Heart~, ONE has unleashed a brand new sketch of our favorite psychics.

ONE’s Official Twitter Account shared the new image that has the protagonists under siege from rain from above:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A third season of both Mob Pyscho 100 and One-Punch Man have yet to be confirmed, leaving a lot of ONE fans wondering when their favorite high powered action series will eventually make their way back to their full fledged series. There have been a number of debates as to which of these two series is the best of the pair, but they both manage to bring something to the table that can rarely be found in anime in general with their absolutely jaw dropping fight scenes.

What do you think of this latest Mob Psycho 100 sketch from the man himself, ONE? Do you see the series returning sooner rather than later after the OVA drops? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.