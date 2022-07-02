Mob Psycho 100 Reveals First Nendoroid Figures

This year's Anime Expo is in full swing, and with lines to enter the major anime convention, it's clear that love for all things anime is continuing to grow in North America and around the world. With franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Trigun, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man being only a few of the series being represented at the convention, Mob Psycho 100 revealed that the series following the young powerhouse psychic has its first Nendoroids in the works, helping to show just how popular the anime franchise created by the mangaka known as ONE has become.

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 will arrive this fall, with these upcoming episodes most likely set to be the last for the television show produced by Studio BONES, the same animation house responsible for My Hero Academia. With the action-packed series finding a perfect balance between some of the biggest action set pieces within the medium and some hilarious characters, it's no surprise that the franchise has become a fan favorite within the anime community.

The Official Twitter Account for Mob Psycho 100 shared a first look at the new Nendoriods for the anime franchise, depicting both Mob and his hilariously under-powered mentor known as Reigen:

The Mob Psycho 100 panel is set to take place on July 3rd, with Anime Expo dropping the following description of what fans can expect:

"If you can't wait for the October premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III, come join this kick-off panel! Find out what to expect in the upcoming season including the world-premiere of OP theme song reveal!!!"

Crunchyroll described Mob Psycho 100 as such, with the series set to return to the small screen this fall:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Will you be picking up these new Nendoroids? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob.